KP govt to launch Digital Payment System by June 2021: Zia Ullah Bangash

According to Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Zia Ullah Bangash, the KP government is planning to launch the province’s Digital Payment System by June 2021.

The announcement was made by the Advisor on Twitter.

KP govt to launch Digital Payment System by June 2021. #DigitalKP pic.twitter.com/PpTKucyxdi — Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) December 4, 2020

Digital Payment System aims to be a one-stop solution for all payments. It will offer multiple channels for payments through the E-Pay Mobile App.

Furthermore, customers can use the digital platform to pay their bills whenever they want regardless of wherever they are. The increased efficiency and speed of the Digital Payment System is naturally expected to result in immense cost savings and offer a highly convenient solution to customers.

The following are some of the main features of the upcoming online payment system:

Utility Bill Payments

Digital Payments on Shopping

Excise and Taxation

Traffic Challan Fee

Sales Tax

Educational Boards

Fee Submission

The KP government has been incredibly supportive of the concept of a national digital economy. Under the leadership of Brunel University graduate Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, the KP Information Technology Board (KPITB) is trying to focus more on centralizing its operations and working on e-governance. The introduction of Digital Payment System is just another step on the road to provincial digital model.

