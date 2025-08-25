Kp Lets Car Owners Keep Custom Registration Number After Sale

The Provincial Assembly has passed the KP Motor Vehicle Ordinance Amendment Bill 2025, allowing car owners to retain their custom registration number even after selling their vehicles. The law aims to modernize registration rules and give owners more flexibility.

Under the new legislation, vehicle owners can choose personalized registration marks, and the custom registration number will remain tied to the individual, not the car. If a registration number is not renewed within three years, it will be withdrawn.

The bill also introduces strict penalties for forgery, including heavy fines and the possible seizure of vehicles. To ensure authenticity, owners must verify their registration through biometric authentication every year to keep their numbers active.

Officials confirmed that authorities have been given powers to inspect and verify vehicles on the road to tighten oversight. In case of the owner’s death, the vehicle and its registration number will be transferred automatically to the legal heirs.

According to lawmakers, the new bill enhances both security and convenience, offering people greater control over their chosen registration numbers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Excise Department has introduced a new system linking registration numbers with owners’ ID cards. Dealers will be allowed to keep their existing numbers when selling cars, while buyers will receive new ones.

The department has directed owners to complete transfers by September 1 to avoid additional charges. Citizens are also advised to call helpline 1035 if a previously sold vehicle has not yet been transferred. The initiative is expected to boost transparency and help law enforcement with traffic and security management.