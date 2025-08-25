By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kp Lets Car Owners Keep Custom Registration Number After Sale

The Provincial Assembly has passed the KP Motor Vehicle Ordinance Amendment Bill 2025, allowing car owners to retain their custom registration number even after selling their vehicles. The law aims to modernize registration rules and give owners more flexibility.

Under the new legislation, vehicle owners can choose personalized registration marks, and the custom registration number will remain tied to the individual, not the car. If a registration number is not renewed within three years, it will be withdrawn.

The bill also introduces strict penalties for forgery, including heavy fines and the possible seizure of vehicles. To ensure authenticity, owners must verify their registration through biometric authentication every year to keep their numbers active.

Officials confirmed that authorities have been given powers to inspect and verify vehicles on the road to tighten oversight. In case of the owner’s death, the vehicle and its registration number will be transferred automatically to the legal heirs.

According to lawmakers, the new bill enhances both security and convenience, offering people greater control over their chosen registration numbers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Excise Department has introduced a new system linking registration numbers with owners’ ID cards. Dealers will be allowed to keep their existing numbers when selling cars, while buyers will receive new ones.

The department has directed owners to complete transfers by September 1 to avoid additional charges. Citizens are also advised to call helpline 1035 if a previously sold vehicle has not yet been transferred. The initiative is expected to boost transparency and help law enforcement with traffic and security management.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Cyber Spies Exploit Korplug Malware With Stealthy Dll Obfuscation
Cyber Spies Exploit KorPlug Malware with Stealthy DLL Obfuscation
Tekken 8 Season 2 Sparks Backlash As Developers Admit Missteps
Tekken 8 Season 2 Sparks Backlash as Developers Admit Missteps
Instagram Chief Finally Puts Rest To A Big Caption Myth
Instagram Chief Finally Puts Rest to A Big Caption Myth
Independent Audit Of Cashless Economy Initiative 2025 On The Cards
Independent Audit of Cashless Economy Initiative 2025 on the Cards
Elon Musk Reveals Macrohard Ai Software Firm To Challenge Microsoft
Elon Musk Reveals ‘Macrohard’ AI Software Firm to Challenge Microsoft
Punjab Turns To Satellite Crop Data To Resolve Cultivation Disputes
Punjab Turns to Satellite Crop Data to Resolve Cultivation Disputes
Bitcoin Whale Migration Triggers Shocking Btc Drop To 112000
Bitcoin Whale Migration Triggers Shocking BTC Drop to $112,000
Mojang Reveals Secret Behind Minecrafts Elder Guardian In New Video
Mojang Reveals Secret Behind Minecraft’s Elder Guardian in New Video
How To Check Bise Lahore Class 10th Result 2025
Over 2,000 Class 9 Results Stuck in BISE Lahore Corruption Scandal
Tribunal Cuts Hyundai Nishat Penalty To Rs5m In Deceptive Marketing Case
Tribunal Cuts Hyundai Nishat Penalty in Deceptive Marketing Case
Step By Step Guide To Apply For Sindh Electric Motorcycle Scheme
Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Sindh Electric Motorcycle Scheme
Google Password Manager Gets Official Android App
Google Password Manager Gets Official Android App
Elon Musks Xai Releases Grok 2 5 As Open Source Model
Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 2.5 as Open Source Model