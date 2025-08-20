The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has announced that vehicle registration and transfer fees will rise starting September 1. Officials are urging owners to complete registrations early to avoid higher charges. The move is aimed at modernizing the registration process through digital reforms, while encouraging timely transfers to prevent misuse of vehicles.

The department also unveiled a digital registration system linking number plates directly to owners’ CNICs. Under the new rules, sellers can keep existing numbers, while buyers of used vehicles will be issued new ones. Numbers not in use can be reserved for up to two years.

Late applications will cost extra, with a one-month delay in transfers triggering mandatory penalties. Citizens whose sold vehicles remain Untransferd have been advised to report via helpline 1035 so registrations can be suspended to prevent misuse.