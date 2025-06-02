By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 36 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kp Sets August 1 Deadline To Digitally Profile Ncp Vehicles

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation Department has issued a final call for the registration of all non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles in Malakand Division and the merged tribal districts.



The profiling deadline is August 1, 2025; unregistered vehicles will be seized and may face legal action.

As per the official notification, field officers have been directed to wrap up vehicle profiling before the August deadline. The campaign, already underway, involves collecting critical data such as ownership, model, and estimated market value.

Additional Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah explained that the gathered data will be fed into a digital database. It will also be shared with local police and administration for enhanced coordination and oversight.



Quick and Free Process for Vehicle Owners

To get their vehicles profiled, owners are required to visit their respective Excise and Taxation Offices with two key documents: a valid CNIC and proof of purchase. According to officials, the process is fast, typically taking only 5 to 10 minutes.

There is no fee involved, and Excise Officer Muhammad Naeem confirmed that upon completion, a temporary number plate will be issued by the local police station.

In a move to dispel confusion, Excise Minister Khaleeq-ur-Rehman emphasized that this initiative does not involve any taxation.

“No taxes will be imposed on these vehicles,” he stated, adding that “customs duty is a federal matter.”

The decision to document NCP vehicles was made by the Apex Committee. It aims to record all such vehicles and strengthen regulatory control in the region.

However, authorities issued a warning: any NCP vehicles found with tampered chassis numbers will not be eligible for profiling. In such cases, owners may face legal consequences.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

