By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 11 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Kp Suffers Daily Loss Of Rs583 Million Due To Power Theft

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) continues to bear the brunt of systemic power sector issues, as electricity theft and technical shortfalls cost the province over Rs193 billion in just 11 months, according to a detailed report issued by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).



The province has endured a staggering Rs193.4 billion loss between July 2024 and May 2025. This translates to around Rs17.5 billion every month, or Rs583 million every single day, drained from the provincial economy.

Among the districts, Bannu has emerged as the worst-affected area in terms of percentage loss, with an astonishing 73.86% loss rate, equating to Rs11.74 billion in losses.

While Peshawar reported a lower loss percentage, the financial toll was the highest in absolute terms, reaching Rs51.44 billion. Other high-loss districts include:



  • Tank – 66.19%
  • Karak – 65.24%
  • Dera Ismail Khan – 57.94% (Rs12.31 billion)
  • Mardan – 44.92% (Rs16.88 billion)
  • Nowshera – 38.93% (Rs13.27 billion)

In contrast, Battagram (13.51%) and Haripur (11.22%) reported the lowest losses, offering a glimpse of relative stability in otherwise troubled terrain.

PESCO officials have painted a grim picture of operational challenges, pointing to “political interference,” non-cooperative local authorities, and aging infrastructure as key hurdles in reducing losses. A senior company officer bluntly remarked, “We cannot control what we can’t police,” underlining the helplessness in enforcing accountability and oversight in theft-prone areas.

The data lays bare a crisis that’s draining KP’s resources at an alarming rate. Without systemic reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and stronger governance, the province may continue to lose millions daily, crippling development and deepening the power sector’s woes.

Electricity, Kp
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistans Airspace Not Used In Us Strike On Iran

Fact Check: Pakistan’s Airspace Used in US Strike on Iran?

Senate Blocks 18 Tax On Solar Panels In Budget Review

Senate Blocks 18% Tax on Solar Panels in Budget Review

Sbp Calls For Long Term Investment Incentives

SBP Calls for Long-Term Investment Incentives

Teslas Robotaxi Launches With Human Monitors Not Fully Driverless

Tesla’s Robotaxi launches with Human Monitors, not fully driverless

Snapchat Acquires Saturn To Deepen Its Bond With Gen Z

Snapchat Acquires ‘Saturn’ to Deepen Its Bond with Gen Z

Perplexitys Super Bowl Tweet Drives 50 Surge In App Installs With 1m Contest

Apple Eyeing Perplexity AI Amid Growing AI Arms Race

Finance Minister Leads Strategy Meeting On Pakistan Digital Economy

Salaried Class to Receive Significant Tax Relief, Says Finance Minister

Amd Leaks Ryzen 5 9600x3dv Entry Level Gaming King

AMD Leaks Ryzen 5 9600X3Dv Entry Level Gaming King?

Join Tecnos Shot On Camon 2025 Win 10000 London Trip Much More

Join TECNO’s Shot on CAMON 2025 – Win $10,000, London Trip & Much More

Canva Users Report Service Disruptions Across The Globe

Canva Users Report Service Disruptions Across the Globe, Restored After 3 Hours

Punjab To Set Up 2000 Ev Chargers Roll Out 600 Electric Buses

Punjab to Set Up 2,000 EV Chargers, Roll Out 600 Electric Buses

Quaid E Azam University Nust Cinch Top Places In Qs Top 500 List

Quaid-e-Azam University, NUST Cinch Top Places in QS Top 500 List

Pakistans Digital Boom Now In Tax Crosshairs 5m Earners To Pay Up

Pakistan’s Digital Boom Now in Tax Crosshairs: 5M+ Earners to Pay Up