KPK govt is building Pakistan’s first ever motorsports arena

We might not have a Grand Prix here in Pakistan, but the local motorsport culture and fanbase cannot be underestimated. With enthusiasts dying to experience a platform that can fulfill their passion for motorsports, it comes as grand news that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to build the country’s first-ever motorsports arena in Kheshgi, Nowshera.

According to reports, KPK’s Sports and Tourism Department has shared a detailed plan for a mega-project with the provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The model features a drag race track, practice tracks for on-road and off-road driving, off-road track circuits, asphalt track circuits, and even a go-kart track.

The arena will also feature a host of other relevant facilities like workshops, service stations, garages, and petrol stations. Here is the map as featured on Pakwheels.com:

For the spectators, the plan includes towers with viewing terraces, a pavilion with a 3000-people capacity, food courts, and shopping malls within the arena.

The relevant officials reportedly informed the Chief Minister that the project will cover 147 acres of land and that the building cost will be approximately Rs. 100 million.

Khan has reportedly approved the plan and termed it as “a necessary step for the promotion of sports in the province”.

However, details about when this project will be completed are yet unknown.

This is excellent news for motorsports lovers and fans all over the nation. With this motorsports arena, the foundation will be laid for similar projects in other provinces, and it will only boost the local motorsports culture.

