KPK Govt Confirms Revised, Earlier Dates for Summer Vacation
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the summer vacation schedule for both government and private schools.
According to a notification issued by the KP Education Department:
– Primary schools located in the summer zone (plains) will have vacations from June 1 to August 31.
– Middle, high, and higher secondary schools will have vacations from June 15 to August 31.
Additionally, in the winter zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, summer vacations will be observed from July 1 to July 31.
