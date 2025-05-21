KPK Govt Confirms Revised, Earlier Dates for Summer Vacation

By Saqib ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the summer vacation schedule for both government and private schools.



According to a notification issued by the KP Education Department:

– Primary schools located in the summer zone (plains) will have vacations from June 1 to August 31.

– Middle, high, and higher secondary schools will have vacations from June 15 to August 31.



Additionally, in the winter zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, summer vacations will be observed from July 1 to July 31.

KPK summer vacations, Private schools summer vacation, Schools summer holidays

Related Posts

World Is Facing Chocolate Crisis And Nobody Is Talking About This

Global Chocolate Crisis Looms, But Why Is No One Talking About It?

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 5 hours ago

Reports indicate that the European Union is facing a significant disruption in its food supply, particularly concerning cocoa imports, which has led to a…

Trump Proposes Golden Dome To Counter Missile Threats

Trump Proposes ‘Golden Dome’ to Counter Missile Threats

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 7 hours ago

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a bold initiative to construct a state-of-the-art missile defense system dubbed the “Golden Dome.” The plan, which Trump…

Get Alerts