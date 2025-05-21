KPK Govt Confirms Revised, Earlier Dates for Summer Vacation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the summer vacation schedule for both government and private schools.







According to a notification issued by the KP Education Department:

– Primary schools located in the summer zone (plains) will have vacations from June 1 to August 31.

– Middle, high, and higher secondary schools will have vacations from June 15 to August 31.







Additionally, in the winter zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, summer vacations will be observed from July 1 to July 31.