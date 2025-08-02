Krafton Wants To Turn Pubg Into A Platform Like Fortnite And Roblox

Krafton thinks it’s time to make PUBG larger than it already is, that is, PUBG 2.0. We see small chunks of it happening over the course of time: PUBG is evolving from a single-mode shooter into a sprawling platform powerhouse. Now, Krafton wants it to rival Fortnite and Roblox.

Which is why their roadmap for the revamped Players Unknown is called “PUBG 2.0.” The update introduces player-made content, dynamic modes, and virtual social hubs, all designed to empower creators like never before.

PUBG 2.0 Vision: More Than Just a Battle Royale

CFO Dongkeun Bae recently revealed that Krafton aims to evolve PUBG into a “gameplay platform,” offering wide-ranging experiences beyond battle royale. Think user-built arenas, creative studios, and custom match rules that redefine replayability.

Unreal Engine 5 & Destructible Worlds

PUBG is migrating to Unreal Engine 5. This powerful upgrade enables destructible environments and next-gen graphics. The transformation is already in motion and will lay the technical foundation for future features including modding tools and AI systems.

UGC Toolkit: Players Become Designers

Launching this August in alpha, the PUBG UGC project gives creators the sandbox tools to build everything from custom TDM maps to terrain-based worlds. Early access includes a world editor, loot and zone rule-maker, and sharing hub. Creators will be able to publish public matches, with console support expected later.

Multiple PUBG Spinoffs In Development

Krafton is also developing multiple PUBG spin-offs:

PUBG: BLINDSPOT – top-down tactical shooter

– top-down tactical shooter Project Black Budget – high-stakes extraction shooter

– high-stakes extraction shooter Project Valor – next-gen console battle royale

Together, they form a connected PUBG 2.0 ecosystem, leveraging shared IP, engine, and creator tools.

Financial Strength and Investment Drive

Krafton posted impressive H1 2025 revenue of over $1.1 billion, though profits dipped amid broader market headwinds. Regardless, its commitment to creators and innovation is clear. Krafton is also advancing its AI game through collaborations with NVIDIA on deep-learning features like in-game assistants.

PUBG 2.0: Creator Ecosystem or Mainstream Hub?

The UGC shift mirrors Fortnite and Roblox but in the PUBG universe. By empowering creators, Krafton aims to break the cycle of PUBG fatigue and siloed gameplay.

Custom maps, modding, and creator economies could boost engagement, loyalty, and revenue.