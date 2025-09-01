The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a remarkable surge on Monday as the KSE-100 Index came close to crossing the historic 150,000 mark, reflecting renewed investor confidence fueled by strong economic signals and fiscal developments.

The index reached an intra-day high of 150,066.00 before closing at 149,971.12, gaining 1,353 points or 0.91%. Market activity was led by cement, banking, and oil stocks, highlighting a strong buying momentum.

Performance Highlights Details Closing Level 149,971.12 Intra-day High 150,066.00 Points Gained +1,353 (0.91%) MTD Return 10.58% YTD Return 34.84%

Top gainers included Lucky Cement (+4.24%), Fauji Cement (+7.39%), and Oil & Gas Development Company (+2.27%). Bank of Punjab soared 10%, while Pak Elektron rose 9.5%. On the losing side, Packages Limited fell 6.3% and Aisha Steel Mills dropped 6.2%.

Investor sentiment strengthened further after Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad announced the early retirement of Rs. 2,600 billion debt, including Rs. 1.6 trillion owed to the SBP in just 59 days a historic move boosting fiscal credibility.

Adding to the optimism, Pakistan’s headline inflation dropped to 3% in August 2025 from 4.1% in July, while the Asian Development Bank pledged emergency relief funding, enhancing economic stability.

The milestone rally demonstrates robust market resilience, with analysts expecting the index to test and potentially surpass the 150,000 threshold in the coming sessions if momentum continues.