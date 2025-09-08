The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE Lahore) has officially moved all office operations to a fully digital system, marking a significant step towards paperless administration. The initiative aims to streamline record-keeping, correspondence, and routine office tasks through electronic processes.

The transition will be implemented with support from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) using its e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS). This system enables digital file tracking, record management, and secure correspondence, reducing delays and minimizing risks associated with manual handling.

Officials clarified that student certificate issuance will remain manual, while other processes are now fully automated. Each branch has been instructed to secure login credentials, update passwords regularly, and prevent unauthorized access, ensuring system integrity.

Experts note that digitization will bring greater transparency, faster operations, and easier verification of records, similar to successful digital systems already in use in the Civil Secretariat and other departments. The move is expected to enhance efficiency and reduce dependency on physical files, setting a benchmark for other educational boards in the province.