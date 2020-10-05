Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Tech sign MoU for latest sports tech

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Pakistan Super League franchise of Lahore Qalandars have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the induction of the latest and most advanced technologies in sport.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Qalandars CEO Atif Rana signed the document with the understanding that both parties will work to use the latest technologies for improvement in the fitness and performance of players.

The agreement said that both sides will introduce smart ball technology, smart cricket bat technology, advanced data analysis program, wearable devices for illegal bowling action and scientifically prepared bowling shoes in Pakistan.

Sports-focused technology is most definitely a welcome development in the playing fields of Pakistan. With the kind of talent that our academies are capable of fostering, all you need in this day and age is that technological leap to gain that extra edge over the opposition. Aside from aiding in the players’ fitness and performance, the technology will also provide valuable insights into their actions and give them a sense of what they can tweak to improve it.

Atif Rana expressed his sentiments following the signing of the MoU, saying that technology is changing with every passing day and the agreement will enable Lahore Qalandars players with the latest technology to prepare them for matches.

He hoped that sports related technologies in the country will make players prepare as per international standards and it will also boost Pakistan’s sports industry.

This development may have started with cricket, but there is every reason to believe that other major sports are to follow.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk