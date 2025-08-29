The Lahore Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on underage drivers, issuing more than 37,000 challans in August 2025. The campaign follows strict orders from DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir, who emphasized the urgent need to control rising road accidents caused by minors.

According to official data, over 13,800 underage drivers were fined in August. Traffic officials also stopped more than 9,000 motorcycles during various operations. In addition, 2,000 challans were issued to underage motorcyclists found violating the law.

DIG Traffic’s Directive

DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir directed Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs) to continue operations without discrimination. He highlighted that strict enforcement is necessary to protect lives.

“A large number of traffic accidents are caused by minors behind the wheel, and this is simply unacceptable,” Nazir stated.

The Lahore Traffic Police confirmed that operations will continue across the city. Authorities also plan to run awareness campaigns, conduct regular inspections, and enforce strict penalties to make roads safer for all commuters.