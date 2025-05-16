Law-GAT Test rescheduled, Roll Number Slips Reissued

The Law-GAT test has been rescheduled to May 25, 2025, after being previously postponed due to national security concerns. The test was originally slated for May 11.









In a recent announcement, the Education Testing Council (ETC) has clarified that the previously issued Roll Number Slips for the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) are no longer valid. Candidates are required to visit the official ETC portal at etc.hec.gov.pk to download new Roll Number Slips.

It is mandatory for all test-takers to bring a printed copy of the updated Roll Number Slip along with their original CNIC or Passport on the day of the examination.

The Law-GAT test is conducted to evaluate the competence of law graduates seeking to practice law in Pakistan. Only those who qualify the assessment are eligible to apply for enrollment as an Advocate with a Bar Council.









The Higher Education Commission (HEC) established the Education Testing Council in January 2017 to ensure transparent, fair, and merit-based testing services. In August 2018, following directives from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ETC was tasked with conducting tests for LLB admissions and law graduate assessments. This led to the creation of a revamped ETC to handle such responsibilities independently and transparently.

Candidates are strongly advised to verify their test details and ensure they arrive at the center well-prepared on May 25, with all required documents in hand.