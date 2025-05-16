Lda Seals Illegal Commercial Properties In Major Crackdown

In an extensive enforcement drive, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 161 illegal commercial properties across various parts of Lahore, as part of its ongoing campaign against unauthorized commercial use in LDA-controlled zones.









The LDA seals illegal commercial properties in a sweeping operation that targeted several localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Shadman, Samanabad, and Gulshan Ravi. The crackdown also extended to New Muslim Town, Main UBD Canal Road, and Allama Iqbal Town, where LDA officials focused on unauthorized business operations.

In Johar Town’s E1 and E2 Blocks, 35 properties were shut down for illegal use and non-payment of dues, while 18 more on Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road faced closure due to unpaid commercial charges. Similarly, 29 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town and 47 in Shadman, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, UBD Canal Road, and New Muslim Town were sealed as part of the crackdown.

Another 32 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were also sealed during the recovery operations. The closed establishments included private schools, clinics, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food outlets, workshops, shops, and offices.









The LDA seals illegal commercial properties under the supervision of Chief Town Planner 1, Asad Uz Zaman, and Chief Town Planner 2, Azhar Ali, continuing its effort to enforce zoning regulations and recover outstanding dues in the provincial capital.