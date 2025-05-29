LDI Operators Turn to National Assembly Amid Rs78 Billion Dispute with PTA

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing dispute between Long Distance and International (LDI) operators and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has intensified, as nine companies have formally sought the intervention of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology to resolve a Rs78 billion conflict impacting investments and licensing.







In a joint letter to Chairman Aminul Haque, the LDI operators appealed for immediate parliamentary attention, warning that the prolonged standoff with PTA threatens both local and foreign investment in Pakistan’s telecom industry. The companies are resisting PTA’s demand to clear outstanding dues before license renewals, which includes Rs24 billion in principal payments and an additional Rs54 billion in surcharges for late payments.

The dues trace back to a disputed Access Promotion Contribution (APC) policy enforced by PTA from 2008 to 2011. The LDI firms claim these notifications were unlawful and inconsistent with telecom rules, a position supported by a 2011 special audit by the Auditor General of Pakistan, which found PTA’s actions irregular.

Dispute Highlights Industry-Wide Concerns

Despite their licenses expiring, LDI operators continue to operate, asserting their right to do so while the case remains under judicial review. Several companies have deposited over Rs5 billion into escrow accounts to signal compliance and good faith.







Out of the nine companies, five have offered to settle the principal dues in installments but objected to PTA’s terms. The remaining four have rejected the proposed installment framework entirely, calling it unreasonable.

In their plea, the LDI firms criticized PTA for undermining investor confidence and called for a recalculation of dues at a fixed rate of $0.02 per minute. They emphasized that penalties are unjustified given the escrow deposits already made.

Chairman Aminul Haque has responded by assuring the operators that their views will be considered and confirmed that they will be allowed to present their case before the Standing Committee.