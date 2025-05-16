Leaks Suggest Xiaomi 16 Launch Moved Early to September 2025

If rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi 16 leaks are all over the Android ecosystem. These leaks suggest that Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 16 series sooner than anticipated, no earlier than September 2025, to be precise.









The launch is set to generate quite a stir in the company’s flagship lineup, say insiders close to the topic.

Accelerated Xiaomi Launch Timeline

Tipster Smart Pikachu revealed on Weibo that Xiaomi plans to bring its 16 series to market in September 2025, around a month earlier than the October launches that characterized the Xiaomi 15 lineup.

Regional launches in China will likely precede a staggered global rollout, echoing Xiaomi’s previous strategy of unveiling domestically before expanding to India, Europe, and other key markets.









Xiaomi’s Powerhouse Battery and Charging

The headline-grabbing upgrade is the leap from the Xiaomi 15’s 5,400 mAh cell to a massive 6,800 mAh battery, promising up to two days of mixed use on a single charge.

To match that capacity, Xiaomi is reportedly equipping the device with 100 W wired charging, up from 90 W, allowing a full top-up in under 30 minutes. Despite this power pack, the Xiaomi 16 is said to maintain a slim 6.3‑inch form factor.

Cutting Edge Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, will likely make its commercial debut inside the Xiaomi 16. Enthusiasts eagerly await the new chipset to offer a 25 % CPU uplift and 30 percent GPU boost (rumored yet) over its predecessor.

Early benchmarks suggest improved energy efficiency and advanced AI capabilities for on‑device processing. Moreover, this flagship will position the Xiaomi 16 as a leader in raw performance and smart features.

Design and Display Rumors

Leaks indicate that Xiaomi will retain a flat, near bezel less OLED display in the Xiaomi 16, with screen sizes ranging between 6.36 and 6.73 inches depending on the variant.

A periscope-style telephoto camera, carried over from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, may return with improved zoom optics, although detailed camera specs remain under wraps. The device will run HyperOS 3.0 atop Android 16 at launch.