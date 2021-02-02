Learn freelancing through Urdu courses from Airschool starting at Rs. 1000!

Airschool is introducing more and more learning opportunities every month. This February, strengthen your freelancing skills and more with four new quality courses available for flexible learning.
Freelancing is a vast industry, with an increasing number of Pakistanis embracing it for benefits offered like higher earning and flexible timings. Moreover, several freelancing platforms and the rise of the gig economy have started encouraging the use of specific skills. This allows people to learn them quickly at any given point of their careers, use them to identify specific gigs, and make more money in less time.
- Freelancing for Beginners
- Become a Fiverr Pro
- Email Writing for Business
- Become a Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Expert
About the courses
All four courses target in-demand skills, whether in a workplace or the freelancing trade. They are created keeping in mind beginners, so prior knowledge is not required.
- Freelancing for Beginners course focuses on preparing beginners on how to start a freelance business online. From understanding which skills to employ to deciding business processes, pricing and gig creation, it is a comprehensive and detailed course guiding those with little or no experience to have an edge when it comes to selling their skill. The course is delivered in the Urdu language and is priced at PKR 1000. You can enroll for this course here.
- Become a Fiverr Pro course is based on the Fiverr freelancing platform, one of the most popular options out there for beginners. With low barriers to entry and plenty of buyers looking for skilled professionals, one needs to stand out from the crowd of competitive sellers with secret, tried and tested gig creation formulas, algorithm understanding, profile creation, boosting rankings and so much more. The course is taught in Urdu and available for PKR 990. You can enroll for this course here.
- Email Writing for Business course is aimed towards people who fail to write impactful emails for business. Email writing is an important skill for professionals, being an integral part of the business communications and development process. Poor email skills can lead to poor outcomes and negatively impact a business. Since most emails around the world are delivered in English, most of the course content is delivered in English. It is priced at PKR 825. You can enroll for this course here.
- Become a Pay-Per-Click (PPC) course is for individuals starting out in digital marketing and advertising. Paid search and PPC is one of the most sought after skills among digital marketers as paid search is a highly effective marketing tool with businesses allocating budget for it. The course covers keyword research, bidding methods, writing ad copy and descriptions, understanding metrics and more. The course is delivered in Urdu and priced at PKR 4950. You can enroll for this course here.
About the instructors
Course instructors for the above are all different, but come highly recommended in their fields. Holding positions in some of the best companies and businesses in Pakistan, they are highly-accomplished to teach their respective courses.
Asra Rizwan Khan, teaching Freelancing for Beginners, is CEO & Founder of OpenMic Pakistan and associated with initiatives like Google I/O and Women TechMakers. Moreover, she has more than five years of freelancing experience. This means she has the skills, talent and experience to guide the next generation of Pakistani freelancers in the right direction.
Saba Asif, teaching Become a Fiverr Pro, is a Software Engineer, MBA student at LUMS and a Fiverr Seller having serviced over 100+ clients. After a great experience, Saba has influenced most of her friends to step into the remarkable world of freelancing and now she wants to guide the way for the younger generation or people who are just starting out in freelancing.
Anum Anwer, teaching Email Writing for Business, is a Chevening Scholar, with an MSc. in Marketing from the London School of Economics. Her role in marketing and communications, and associations with Al Karam and Interlink MultiMedia – a Jang Media Group Company, involves a lot of email communication. Which is what makes her the top choice for teaching this course on writing professional emails.
Sumayya Khurshid Khan, teaching Become a Pay-Per-Click Expert, is highly qualified in the field of marketing and pay-per-click, having worked with several companies as a PPC Expert and Marketing Consultant. She’s achieved all this while being an accomplished lecturer at the prestigious business institute, IBA Karachi, where she teaches Marketing.
To enroll in any of these courses, or explore other similar in-demand courses, click here.
About Airschool
Airschool is an ed-tech platform offering meticulously-designed in-demand courses curated by top industry experts. Learn from highly experienced and accomplished individuals in your own language or teach and inspire thousands of students while monetizing your talent. The road goes only upwards from Airschool.