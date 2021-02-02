Learn freelancing through Urdu courses from Airschool starting at Rs. 1000!

Airschool is introducing more and more learning opportunities every month. This February, strengthen your freelancing skills and more with four new quality courses available for flexible learning.

Airschool has begun enrolment for four new courses this month, with plenty more on the way. Strengthen your professional and freelancing skills with in-demand courses now available for flexible learning.

Freelancing is a vast industry, with an increasing number of Pakistanis embracing it for benefits offered like higher earning and flexible timings. Moreover, several freelancing platforms and the rise of the gig economy have started encouraging the use of specific skills. This allows people to learn them quickly at any given point of their careers, use them to identify specific gigs, and make more money in less time.

About the courses

All four courses target in-demand skills, whether in a workplace or the freelancing trade. They are created keeping in mind beginners, so prior knowledge is not required.

About the instructors

Course instructors for the above are all different, but come highly recommended in their fields. Holding positions in some of the best companies and businesses in Pakistan, they are highly-accomplished to teach their respective courses.

Asra Rizwan Khan, teaching Freelancing for Beginners, is CEO & Founder of OpenMic Pakistan and associated with initiatives like Google I/O and Women TechMakers. Moreover, she has more than five years of freelancing experience. This means she has the skills, talent and experience to guide the next generation of Pakistani freelancers in the right direction.

Saba Asif, teaching Become a Fiverr Pro, is a Software Engineer, MBA student at LUMS and a Fiverr Seller having serviced over 100+ clients. After a great experience, Saba has influenced most of her friends to step into the remarkable world of freelancing and now she wants to guide the way for the younger generation or people who are just starting out in freelancing.

Anum Anwer, teaching Email Writing for Business, is a Chevening Scholar, with an MSc. in Marketing from the London School of Economics. Her role in marketing and communications, and associations with Al Karam and Interlink MultiMedia – a Jang Media Group Company, involves a lot of email communication. Which is what makes her the top choice for teaching this course on writing professional emails.

Sumayya Khurshid Khan, teaching Become a Pay-Per-Click Expert, is highly qualified in the field of marketing and pay-per-click, having worked with several companies as a PPC Expert and Marketing Consultant. She’s achieved all this while being an accomplished lecturer at the prestigious business institute, IBA Karachi, where she teaches Marketing.

