LG Will Now Use Its Smartphone Factories To Build Home Appliances

Usman Aslam

With LG officially discontinuing the smartphone business, the company has officially decided to re-route its resources into making new and better home appliances. Hence, all the respective smartphone factories of the company will turn into production line factories for appliances.

As of now, the government of Brazil has approved LG’s plan to expand by utilizing almost $62 million. Once the project is done the company will be releasing a new line of computers, laptops, appliances, and more.

LG’s Haiphong plant will soon pause its production of smartphones and utilize its existing resources in the appliances category. This is due to the fact that the company has been facing exponential losses in the smartphone business.

With LG expanding its appliance business, it is quite sad to see the tech giant let go of the smartphone ecosystem as the company had some amazing products back in the day which had generated quite a buzz.

