Logiserve Gains Nbfc License To Power Fintech For Merchants

Logiserve, a fully owned subsidiary of Secure Logistics – Trax Group Limited (SLG-Trax), has received an NBFC license from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. This approval allows the company to offer digital finance services that link directly to its e-commerce and logistics business.

Logiserve will provide cash-on-delivery-backed working capital loans. It will also offer invoice discounting and merchant virtual accounts. The firm will run a digital payment gateway that ties into order flows. These services will speed up cash flow for merchants and logistics vendors.

The fintech setup will also extend credit to freelancers resellers and small businesses that lack formal credit histories. The model uses operational data from deliveries and collections to gauge credit risk. This will help many small sellers access short term funding.

Logiserve plans to support more than nine thousand merchants within the SLG Trax business line. The closed-loop payment and credit system will reduce friction in collections and vendor payouts. Company filings state that the NBFC operation is expected to add materially to the group bottom line.

The company will share further details at an online corporate briefing on August 22, 2025, at 3 pm. Investors and partners can participate in addition to the briefing on operation and finance.