Major Crackdown on E-Challan Defaulters in Lahore and Karachi
LAHORE: Acting on directives from Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Athar Waheed, the Lahore Traffic Police have launched a focused operation targeting major e-challan defaulters, including government vehicles for the first time.
Twelve dedicated special recovery teams have been deployed to identify and penalize the top 100 defaulters. These teams are using Safe City data to locate offenders and recover fines directly from vehicle owners.
So far, over 300 vehicles have been identified and fined during the ongoing crackdown. In one unusual instance, a motorcycle was discovered with 313 unpaid e-challans, amounting to a staggering Rs 335,300.
“A list of defaulter government vehicles has been finalised because everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,” said CTO Dr. Athar Waheed.
He further stated that official letters have been sent to relevant government departments for the recovery of pending fines. Even law enforcement vehicles, including police vans, will face legal consequences if found violating traffic regulations.
Karachi Enforces Sweeping Traffic Operation
Meanwhile, in Karachi, a citywide traffic enforcement drive is in full swing. Authorities have taken decisive action against a broad range of violations, from unregistered and unsafe vehicles to improperly modified ones.
The traffic police spokesperson confirmed that strict checks are underway at multiple locations. Offenses being targeted include:
- Fancy number plates
- Tinted windows
- Helmetless motorcyclists
- Substandard gas cylinder installations
During this extensive campaign, a massive 49,406 motorbikes were seized. In addition, 4,568 vehicles were penalized for modifications and illegal accessories. A total of 676 heavy and light vehicles were only released after obtaining permission from the Transport Department.
The department also suspended the fitness certificates of 139 unfit vehicles. Authorities emphasized that motorcycles will only be returned if owners can produce a valid driving license and helmet. Unsafe vehicles, on the other hand, must first secure a safety clearance before being released.
Temporary Ban on Modified Rickshaws
In accordance with a directive from the Karachi Commissioner, rickshaws with added passenger seats have been banned from April 15 to June 14. Within this timeframe:
- 15,305 challans have been issued
- 138 FIRs have been registered
This joint operation in Lahore and Karachi underscores a strong commitment by the traffic authorities to enforce road safety and recover long-overdue penalties, regardless of vehicle ownership or official status.
