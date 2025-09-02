Mardan Board HSSC 2025: Top Position Holders Announced
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has released the list of top achievers in the HSSC Annual Examination 2025. Students from various institutions secured top positions, showcasing dedication and academic excellence.
Top Position Holders BISE Mardan (HSSC 2025)
|Position
|Name
|Parent’s Name
|College/Institution
|Marks
|Grade
|1st
|Inshrah Hayat
|Zahid Hayat
|The Peace School & College Nowshera Cantt
|1150
|A-1
|2nd
|Maheen Chand
|Ismail
|Quaid-e-Azam Girls College, Swabi
|1149
|A-1
|3rd (shared)
|Hammad Noor
|Noor ul Islam
|Brilliant Science College Katlang Mardan
|1147
|A-1
|3rd (shared)
|Kashif Khan
|Misal Khan
|Quaid-e-Azam Boys College, Swabi
|1147
|A-1
Officials congratulated the students and their families, noting that the results reflect the efforts of both learners and educational institutions across the region.