Bise Mardan

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has released the list of top achievers in the HSSC Annual Examination 2025. Students from various institutions secured top positions, showcasing dedication and academic excellence.

Top Position Holders BISE Mardan (HSSC 2025)

Position Name Parent’s Name College/Institution Marks Grade
1st Inshrah Hayat Zahid Hayat The Peace School & College Nowshera Cantt 1150 A-1
2nd Maheen Chand Ismail Quaid-e-Azam Girls College, Swabi 1149 A-1
3rd (shared) Hammad Noor Noor ul Islam Brilliant Science College Katlang Mardan 1147 A-1
3rd (shared) Kashif Khan Misal Khan Quaid-e-Azam Boys College, Swabi 1147 A-1

Officials congratulated the students and their families, noting that the results reflect the efforts of both learners and educational institutions across the region.

