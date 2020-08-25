Mark Meng The CEO of Huawei Technologies conducted a meeting with Federal Education Minister

Mark Meng, the CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan, called the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest in his office. Both the Federal Education Minister and Mark exchanged their opinion on 5G technology, different training programs, and collaboration in various other sectors.

Huawei Technologies Pakistan is also working with the Higher Education Commission to establish 24 Haina Labs for training, DWDM networking, video conferencing for over a hundred universities, and smart classroom initiative.

Recently, it has also donated PPE or Personal Protective Equipment to the Minister, and the latter commended the donation by Huawei. Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood praised the services and contribution of the company in Pakistan. Shafqat also reiterated to strengthen the collaboration with Huawei for various education and professional training. The meeting was conducted with mutual interest, trust, and warmth by both sides.

Recently, the CEO of Huawei conducted a meeting with the Chairman of PTA ( Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) and IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui. During the conference, Mark said that Huawei is going to help the Government’s Digital Pakistan initiative. The company would also help move towards a diversified knowledge-based economy with trending technologies like 5G, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence. These technologies, according to Mark, will help Pakistan in unlocking new avenues of growth and innovation.

