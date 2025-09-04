By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes

The federal government has launched a major relief initiative under the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Programme, offering a Rs. 50,000 subsidy on Crown electric motorcycles. The scheme aims to promote eco-friendly transport with affordable installment options.

Through this program, citizens can purchase Crown electric bikes with zero markup installment plans and no additional processing fee. Applications will be accepted online at the official portal www.pave.gov.pk where successful candidates will be selected through computerized balloting to ensure transparency.

Key Details of Crown EV Subsidy Scheme

Feature Details
Subsidy Amount Rs. 50,000
Installments 0% interest, easy monthly plans
Processing Fee None
Eligibility Age 18 to 65 years
Priority Groups Women, persons with disabilities, overseas Pakistanis
Application Portal www.pave.gov.pk

Crown Electric Mobility, a local EV manufacturer, has partnered with the government to make electric two-wheelers widely accessible. The featured models include step-through scooters and motorcycle style EVs designed for daily commuting.

This initiative reflects Pakistan’s growing shift toward sustainable transport, providing affordable and practical options for both male and female riders.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Google Finance
Google Fined $425M in US, €325M in France Over Privacy
Govt Plans M 10 Motorway From Karachi To Jamshoro
Govt Plans M-10 Motorway from Karachi to Jamshoro
Secp Warns Public Over Illegal 4d Group Investment Scheme
SECP Warns Public Over Illegal 4D Group Investment Scheme
Bitcoin Gains Momentum As U S Dollar Weakens And Bond Yields Soar
Bitcoin Gains Momentum as U.S. Dollar Weakens and Bond Yields Soar
Nums Sets New Mdcat Date Due To Flood Disruption
NUMS Sets New MDCAT Date Due to Flood Disruption
Punjab Opens Online Civil Defense Volunteer Registration
Punjab Opens Online Civil Defense Volunteer Registration
Punjab Cracks Down On Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate
Punjab Cracks Down on Commercial Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate
Psdp Allocates Only 2 Of Total Budget For New Projects In Fy 25 26
PSDP Allocates Only 2% of Total Budget For New Projects in FY 25/26
Why Are Robots Still Lagging Behind Ai Heres Whats Going On
Why Are Robots Still Lagging Behind AI? Here’s What’s Going On!
Saudi Investors Seek Joint Ventures With Pakistani Snack Makers
Saudi Investors Seek Joint Ventures with Pakistani Snack Makers
Infinix Xpad 20 Pro
Infinix Xpad 20 Pro Debuts with 12-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery
You Can Now Text Via Satellite Using Garmin Fenix Pro 8 Watches
You Can Now Text Via Satellite Using Garmin Fenix Pro 8 Watches!
OpenAI
OpenAI Opens Up Projects Tool to All ChatGPT Users