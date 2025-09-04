The federal government has launched a major relief initiative under the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Programme, offering a Rs. 50,000 subsidy on Crown electric motorcycles. The scheme aims to promote eco-friendly transport with affordable installment options.

Through this program, citizens can purchase Crown electric bikes with zero markup installment plans and no additional processing fee. Applications will be accepted online at the official portal www.pave.gov.pk where successful candidates will be selected through computerized balloting to ensure transparency.

Key Details of Crown EV Subsidy Scheme

Feature Details Subsidy Amount Rs. 50,000 Installments 0% interest, easy monthly plans Processing Fee None Eligibility Age 18 to 65 years Priority Groups Women, persons with disabilities, overseas Pakistanis Application Portal www.pave.gov.pk

Crown Electric Mobility, a local EV manufacturer, has partnered with the government to make electric two-wheelers widely accessible. The featured models include step-through scooters and motorcycle style EVs designed for daily commuting.

This initiative reflects Pakistan’s growing shift toward sustainable transport, providing affordable and practical options for both male and female riders.