The debate over the future of thousands of aspiring medical students took center stage in Islamabad as calls for postponing the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 gained momentum. The test, scheduled for October 5 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), is now under review due to the devastating floods that have affected the country.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health, PTI Senator Mirza Afridi demanded that the exam be delayed, stressing that widespread flooding in Punjab and Sindh had left students unable to prepare properly. “Villages, towns, and cities are submerged. How can students focus on such a challenging exam in these circumstances?” he questioned.

Responding to the concerns, the President of PMDC assured the committee that a consultative session with medical universities is set for September 10 to assess the situation. He emphasized that the final decision would be made jointly with universities, keeping the best interests of students in mind.

Senator Afridi further urged that the MDCAT be postponed until November to give flood-affected candidates a fair opportunity to take the test. The matter now hinges on whether authorities will prioritize academic schedules or humanitarian considerations amid the ongoing crisis.