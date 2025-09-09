By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nums Sets New Mdcat Date Due To Flood Disruption

The debate over the future of thousands of aspiring medical students took center stage in Islamabad as calls for postponing the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 gained momentum. The test, scheduled for October 5 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), is now under review due to the devastating floods that have affected the country.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health, PTI Senator Mirza Afridi demanded that the exam be delayed, stressing that widespread flooding in Punjab and Sindh had left students unable to prepare properly. “Villages, towns, and cities are submerged. How can students focus on such a challenging exam in these circumstances?” he questioned.

Responding to the concerns, the President of PMDC assured the committee that a consultative session with medical universities is set for September 10 to assess the situation. He emphasized that the final decision would be made jointly with universities, keeping the best interests of students in mind.

Senator Afridi further urged that the MDCAT be postponed until November to give flood-affected candidates a fair opportunity to take the test. The matter now hinges on whether authorities will prioritize academic schedules or humanitarian considerations amid the ongoing crisis.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Allocates Rs 1 97b For Uk Scholarships Via Pak Uk Gateway
Canada Opens Graduate Research Scholarship 2026 for Pak
Yamaha Officially Ends Motorcycle Production in Pakistan
Pakistan And Turkiye To Boost Agriculture Food And Health Cooperation
Pakistan and Türkiye to Boost Agriculture Food and Health Cooperation
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Govt to Replace Old Power Meters with Smart Meters
Pakistan Railways
Multan Train Services Disrupted as Floods Threaten Rail Links
Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers
KP Introduces Licensing Requirement for All Teachers
Nic Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
NIC Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
changan Alsvin Black Series
Changan Launches Alsvin Black Series in Pakistan with New Features
Govt Weighs New Taxes To Fund Islamabads Jinnah Medical Complex
Govt Weighs New Taxes to Fund Islamabad’s Jinnah Medical Complex
Pakistan
Amnesty Alleges Pakistan Using Firewall, Phone Tapping to Spy on Citizens
Pta 3 Year Survey Exposes Complaints And Telco Service Gaps
PTA 3-Year Survey Exposes Complaints and Telco Service Gaps
Ncert Warns Of A Code Injection Vulnerability Affecting Worldwide
NCERT Warns Of A Code Injection Vulnerability Affecting Worldwide
Government Steps In With Electricity Bill Relief For Flood Victims
Government Steps in with Electricity Bill Relief for Flood Victims