MediaTek Announces 6nm Chips, Dimensity 920 and 810

In recent news, the ever-popular Taiwanese chipmaker, known as MediaTek, has announced two chipsets that are based on TSMC’s 6nm node. Known as the Dimensity 920 and 810, these chips are the follow-ups after the Dimensity 900 and 800 which bring about better performance and features.

Both the 920 and 810, rock an octa-core CPU and support 1080p displays with 120Hz refresh rates while ensuring their compatibility with upper-midrange smartphones in late 2021.

However, there is more difference between the 920 and 810 as the 920 is based on the Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.5GHz. Moreover, the 920 supports LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, Dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, 2×2 MIMO, WiFi 6, and more.

While the 810 is based on the older Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and Cortex-A55 power-efficient ones of unconfirmed speed. Moreover, the chip supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

All in all, both these chips should appear by Q3 2021 this year while Chinese smartphone companies are said to adopt these chips early on for their latest smartphones.