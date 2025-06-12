Meta Ai Launches Video Editing Tool With 50 Preset For Creators

Meta has unveiled a powerful new AI-powered video editing tool available through the Meta AI app, Edits, and the web. The tool allows users to apply over 50 preset prompts to transform 10-second video clips into stylized creations. The feature is currently available for free during its beta phase and supports seamless sharing to Facebook, Instagram, and Meta AI Discover.







This latest release positions Meta in direct competition with Google’s generative video tools and ByteDance’s CapCut. According to Meta, the presets were developed in collaboration with creators to ensure real-world usability and creative freedom.

How Meta AI Video Editing Tool Works

Using the feature is simple. Users upload a 10-second video, select a preset, and let the AI reimagine the visuals. Available styles include “vintage comic book,” “rainy-day lighting,” “space cadet outfit,” and “video game aesthetics.”

Once the transformation is complete, users can instantly post the result on their preferred Meta platforms. Meta has also announced plans to introduce user-written prompt functionality by the end of 2025.







Powered by Meta’s Generative AI Legacy

The video editor builds on Meta’s previous generative AI research, including its Make-A-Scene and Movie Gen models. These AI systems handle image, video, and audio generation, laying the foundation for a smoother and more accessible editing experience.

Thanks to these innovations, even users without prior video editing knowledge can apply complex visual styles with a single tap.

Market Reactions and User Feedback

Early users have praised the ease and speed of the tool. However, some noted that certain edits feel overly surreal or occasionally inconsistent. Custom prompt support is also expected to resolve these concerns.

Meta’s tool also reflects a broader push to keep creators within its ecosystem, competing not just on features but on integration and ease of sharing.

What Meat Video Editing Tool Means for Content Creators

For short-form creators, the Meta AI video editing tool offers immediate creative power—transforming casual clips into professionally styled content without the need for expensive software or technical skill.

The release marks a strategic shift, expanding Meta’s reach from image-based AI tools to full-scale video editing. Meta has recently tried to expand its AI projects, particularly with the investment in Scale AI. It is safe to assume that the tech giant aims to be the go-to creative suite for the next generation of content creators.