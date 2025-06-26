Meta Brings Ai Powered Message Summaries To Whatsapp

Meta is upgrading the WhatsApp experience by introducing a new AI-powered feature that summarizes unread messages. This optional tool, called Message Summaries, uses Meta AI to generate concise overviews of conversations you haven’t yet read, helping users catch up without scrolling endlessly.







Meta has confirmed that the summaries are private and visible only to you, not to others in the chat. Additionally, this means your contacts won’t know you’ve used the feature, keeping the experience discreet.

According to a blog post by Meta, the feature operates using “Private Processing technology”, ensuring end-to-end privacy. In their words:

“Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages or the private summaries. No one else in the chat can see that you summarized unread messages either.”

This aligns with the company’s April update that introduced privacy-focused AI features, designed not to interfere with encryption or compromise user confidentiality.







Rollout Details

The feature will initially be available in the U.S. and only in English, with Meta planning to expand it to other regions and languages later this year.

How does it work, and where to find it?

While Meta AI was already available for answering questions or interacting with tagged messages, it couldn’t previously access your chat content. Now, the upgraded system uses a new stack that allows WhatsApp to access context privately, enabling it to create summaries and offer writing suggestions.

The feature remains off by default, but WhatsApp will show a small icon to users for whom the option is available. To activate it, navigate to:

Settings > Chats > Private Processing, where you can manage and toggle specific AI tools.