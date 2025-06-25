Whatsapp Ads Rollout Begins Globally Excluding Eu

Meta has officially begun the global WhatsApp ads rollout, marking a major shift in how the world’s most popular messaging platform will generate revenue. Ads are now being introduced outside of the European Union, with the rollout beginning June 16, as Meta moves to monetize the app without disrupting its core messaging functions.







The new ad placements will be visible in the Updates tab, specifically under WhatsApp Status — the feature equivalent to Instagram Stories. Despite the widespread launch, users in the European Union will not see ads until at least 2026, due to regulatory constraints tied to data privacy laws.

Meta stated in a blog post that the initiative has been carefully designed to maintain user experience. “We believe the Updates tab is the right place for these new features,” the company said, assuring that ads will not appear in personal chats, group messages, or calls.

WhatsApp Ads Positioned to Respect Privacy While Driving Revenue

The WhatsApp ads rollout is part of Meta’s larger monetization strategy, which includes the introduction of channel subscriptions and promoted channels. Channel subscriptions will enable creators to lock certain content behind a paywall, while promoted channels will appear in the Explore section, giving creators and brands an equal platform for visibility.







These updates aim to provide new revenue streams for Meta and creators alike, while keeping user conversations private. Meta has emphasized that personal messaging — including chats, calls, and group interactions — will remain encrypted and untouched by ad-targeting efforts.

However, the delay in the EU stems from stringent data protection concerns. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), responsible for overseeing Meta’s operations within the EU, confirmed that WhatsApp’s ad strategy is on hold until 2026.

“That new product won’t be launched in the EU market until 2026. We’ve been informed by WhatsApp,” stated Des Hogan, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner. The hold-up is related to ensuring full compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), one of the strictest privacy laws globally.

Ads Will Use Limited Data for Personalization Outside EU

For users in regions outside the EU — including major markets like India — ads will be personalized based on limited information. Meta will use a combination of city-level and country-level location, app language settings, and users’ interactions with WhatsApp Channels to curate ad content.

In cases where users have connected their WhatsApp account to the Meta Accounts Center, their existing advertising preferences from Facebook or Instagram may also factor into ad customization.

Despite this targeting capability, Meta insists it will not access private messages or share user phone numbers with advertisers. “We do not use your message content, calls, or group activity for ad targeting,” Meta said, reaffirming that personal conversations remain end-to-end encrypted.

The WhatsApp ads rollout is being closely watched by users and regulators alike. While Meta is positioning the update as minimally invasive, concerns about platform commercialization and data privacy continue to surface.

For now, millions of WhatsApp users globally will begin seeing ads in their Status feed — a step that officially shifts the platform into Meta’s broader revenue-driven ecosystem, previously dominated by Facebook and Instagram.