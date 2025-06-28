Meta is reportedly in active discussions to acquire Play AI, a voice-cloning startup that specializes in creating AI-generated voices for use in customer service and other applications. According to a Bloomberg report citing anonymous sources, the potential deal is aimed at acquiring both Play AI’s voice technology and select members of its team.







This move underscores Meta’s growing focus on expanding its consumer-facing AI features, particularly across its suite of social and creative tools. While neither Meta nor Play AI has confirmed the news publicly, industry insiders see the deal as another strategic step in Meta’s broader AI roadmap.

What is Play AI?

Play AI allows users to clone various types of voices, enabling a range of AI-powered functions. These include tasks like automated customer service, where lifelike voice interaction is becoming an increasingly valuable tool. According to Crunchbase, the startup has raised $23.5 million to date and is backed by investors such as 500 Global, Kindred Ventures, Race Capital, and Soma Capital.

The technology could offer Meta new capabilities to integrate personalized voice tools into its creative platforms, from AI chatbots to video content creation.







Meta’s AI Playbook Expands

Meta has already made significant strides in embedding AI tools into its platforms. Users can now build personalized chatbots and access video-editing features within Meta AI. Adding voice cloning into the mix would enrich Meta’s AI-powered creative suite, allowing creators to experiment with audio content just as easily as visuals or text.

Acquiring Play AI would also align with Meta’s ongoing effort to attract top AI talent and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

As of now, Meta declined to comment on the reported acquisition, and Play AI has not responded to media inquiries. However, the potential deal signals Meta’s continued investment in next-gen AI tools, possibly bringing more audio-based features to everyday users across Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta platforms.

With voice technology becoming a key part of the AI experience, Meta’s interest in Play AI could position the company for the next wave of interactive, multimodal content creation.