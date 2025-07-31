Meta Q2 2025 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, driven by artificial intelligence improving the company’s advertising system. The US-based tech conglomerate posted a strong performance across the board, marking notable year-over-year gains in revenue and profit.

Meta’s net income surged 36 percent compared to the previous year, reaching $18.34 billion in the second quarter of 2025, according to its official earnings report. Revenue also climbed by 22 percent to $47.5 billion, up from $39.1 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

Earnings per share rose 38 percent year-on-year to $7.14 during the April to June period. These results exceeded analyst expectations, reinforcing the company’s financial momentum.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg attributed the improved financial performance to artificial intelligence, stating that AI played a major role in boosting ad delivery efficiency.

“The strong performance this quarter is largely thanks to AI unlocking greater efficiency and gains across our ad system,” Zuckerberg told investors during the earnings call.

Looking ahead, Meta projected third-quarter revenue in the range of $47.5 billion to $50.5 billion. The company also updated its full-year 2025 capital expenditure guidance to between $66 billion and $72 billion. This adjustment increases the lower end of the previous range, which stood at $64 billion to $72 billion.

Meta further stated that hiring-related pay will be the second-largest contributor to spending growth. As a result, the company expects its year-over-year expense growth in 2026 to be higher than in 2025.

Meta Q2 2025 earnings reflect the company’s strong reliance on AI to scale its core operations, particularly in advertising, which remains a primary revenue stream.