MG Motors Pakistan Hits 1,000 Locally Assembled HS PHEVs

LAHORE: MG Motors Pakistan has celebrated a significant achievement with the production of its 1,000th locally assembled MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) at its Lahore manufacturing plant.







This milestone highlights the brand’s dedication to promoting smarter and cleaner mobility solutions in Pakistan.

The MG HS PHEV was officially launched in October 2024, with local assembly beginning in January 2025. Since then, the vehicle has quickly gained popularity among Pakistani drivers, with over 900 units already delivered nationwide. The SUV’s sleek design, fuel efficiency, and eco-friendly performance have made it a preferred choice in the hybrid segment.

Addressing customer feedback regarding charging times, MG Pakistan has upgraded the vehicle’s standard portable charger to a 7KW fast charger. This upgrade is provided at no extra cost, significantly reducing the charging duration and increasing practicality for daily commuters. The previous charger model will now be available as an optional accessory.







With a pure electric range exceeding 50 kilometers, the MG HS PHEV leads Pakistan’s hybrid SUV market. It offers a blend of modern technology, advanced safety features, and environmentally conscious performance, catering to urban mobility needs.

Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager of MG’s Marketing Division, said,

“This moment not only highlights our production strength but also reinforces our promise to provide advanced, accessible hybrid technology that meets the evolving needs of Pakistani drivers.”

He added,

“In response to the voice of customer MG has upgraded the Charger to 7KW for free with the aim to reduce the charging time significantly.”

MG Motors Pakistan continues to push forward in the hybrid and electric vehicle space, reaffirming its commitment to shaping a cleaner, smarter future for transportation in the country.