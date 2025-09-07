Microsoft Azure has experienced disruptions after multiple undersea fibre cables were cut in the Red Sea, forcing the cloud provider to reroute global internet traffic and leaving users with slower speeds and delays.

Microsoft confirmed on Saturday that its Azure users may face higher-than-usual delays as a result of the cable damage. The company noted that internet traffic passing through the Middle East, whether originating in or destined for Asia or Europe, could see further disruptions due to the incident.

In its service health status update, Microsoft explained that Azure operations have been rerouted through alternative pathways to keep services functional. However, this shift has led to longer response times and occasional interruptions for customers.

“Undersea fibre cuts can take time to repair, so we will continue to monitor, rebalance, and optimise routing to reduce the impact on customers in the meantime. We will provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change,” the company said.

Azure, the second-largest cloud platform globally after Amazon Web Services (AWS), continues to face challenges in stabilizing internet traffic flow as repairs are expected to take time. Microsoft assured customers it is working to minimise disruptions and keep services operational during the ongoing situation.