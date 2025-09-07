By Manik Aftab ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft Market Cap Hits 4 Trillion After Strong Q4 Earnings

Microsoft Azure has experienced disruptions after multiple undersea fibre cables were cut in the Red Sea, forcing the cloud provider to reroute global internet traffic and leaving users with slower speeds and delays.

Microsoft confirmed on Saturday that its Azure users may face higher-than-usual delays as a result of the cable damage. The company noted that internet traffic passing through the Middle East, whether originating in or destined for Asia or Europe, could see further disruptions due to the incident.

In its service health status update, Microsoft explained that Azure operations have been rerouted through alternative pathways to keep services functional. However, this shift has led to longer response times and occasional interruptions for customers.

“Undersea fibre cuts can take time to repair, so we will continue to monitor, rebalance, and optimise routing to reduce the impact on customers in the meantime. We will provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change,” the company said.

Azure, the second-largest cloud platform globally after Amazon Web Services (AWS), continues to face challenges in stabilizing internet traffic flow as repairs are expected to take time. Microsoft assured customers it is working to minimise disruptions and keep services operational during the ongoing situation.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Sindh Govt Pakistan Railways Push Ahead On Kcr Revival
Sindh Govt, Pakistan Railways Push Ahead on KCR Revival
Pta
PTA and NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal IMEI Tampering and Cloned Mobile Phones
Chatgpt Concerns Grow As Experts Warn Of Major Risks
ChatGPT Concerns Grow as Experts Warn of Major Risks
Pakistan Seafood Exports Aim For 600m With China Partnerships
Pakistan Seafood Exports Aim For 600M with China Partnerships
Samsung One UI 8
Samsung One UI 8 Stable Update Rollout Schedule Leaks
Apple iOS 26
Apple Revamps Battery Settings in iOS 26 With Smarter Power Tools
Honda City Aspire S
Honda Faces Backlash in Pakistan Over Aspire S Launch
Pakistan India Tensions Drag Spicejet Into Consecutive Losses
Pakistan-India Tensions Drag SpiceJet into Consecutive Losses
World Bank Finds Costing Gaps In Pakistan Health Spending
World Bank Finds Costing Gaps in Pakistan Health Spending
Tiktok Launches In App Movie Ticketing Via Fandango Integration
TikTok Launches In-App Movie Ticketing via Fandango Integration
Govt To Offer Ai Financial Incentives To Boost Local Innovation
Govt to Offer AI Financial Incentives to Boost Local Innovation
Google Gemini
Google’s Gemini AI Faces Scrutiny Over Child Safety Risks
Iphone 17 Pro
New Report Solves iPhone 17 Pro’s Biggest Design Mystery