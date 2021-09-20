Microsoft Surface Pro 8 set to have a 120Hz display, replaceable SSDs, and more

The specifications of the much anticipated Microsoft Surface Pro 8 have been leaked just two days ahead of its respective Surface event. These leaks came around in the form of images which were apparently retail listing of the Surface Pro 8 from a Chinese store that confirms a few specifications for the tablet.

According to the leak, the Surface Pro 8 will feature Intel’s 11th generation processor and will have Windows 11 at launch. However, the returning feature is the replaceable SSDs similarly seen in Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and Surface Pro 7 Plus hence allowing more flexibility in terms of storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅ – Intel's 11th-generation Core processor

– 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

– Windows 11

– Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

– Replaceable SSD Hard Drives — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

Moreover, it is rumored that the Surface Pro 8 will have a combination of USB C and Thunderbolt ports which would allow more transfer speeds. On the other hand, the tablet is also rumored to feature a 13-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

All in all, the Microsoft Surface even will kick off on September 22 where it is expected that other devices would also be launched.