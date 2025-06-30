By AbdulWasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft Takes Over Vr With Meta Quest 3s Xbox Edition Drop

Microsoft has just set the VR world on fire. The tech giant has launched the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a sleek headset draped in iconic Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green. This limited-edition bundle includes an Xbox wireless controller, matching Touch Plus controllers, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to sweeten the deal.

The headset arrives pre-paired and boots directly into the Xbox app. Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming beta, users can stream blockbuster titles like Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and Hi Fi Rush on a massive 26-foot virtual screen. Despite a bit of compression at high resolutions, early users report buttery smooth performance.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: VR Ecosystem Coming For It All

Don’t let the familiar hardware fool you. The Quest 3S is Microsoft’s boldest attempt yet to push its ecosystem beyond the living room. With Xbox logos now living inside virtual reality, the company is making it clear: your Xbox experience belongs everywhere.

What You Get With Quest 3S Xbox

The Xbox Quest 3S bundle comes with the 128 GB headset, an elite head strap for added comfort, and both Meta Horizon Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trials. Priced at $399.99, it’s launching in limited quantities across the US and UK, and if early chatter is right, this one won’t stay on shelves long.

Fans Are Cheering, Confused, and Asking for More

Online reactions are mixed but explosive.

Comment
byu/AndysVrReviews from discussion
invirtualreality

Some fans wonder why Microsoft didn’t make its own VR headset from scratch. Others are loving the convenience of playing AAA games without a console in sight. Either way, the buzz is undeniable and the curiosity is real.

Follow us on Google News
Meta, VR gaming, Xbox
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Which Iphone Browser Is Good For Longer Battery Life Find Out Here

Which iPhone Browser Is Good for Longer Battery Life? Find Out Here!

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints At Some Serious Camera Changes

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints at Some Serious Camera Changes

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions To 50 Entities

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions to 50+ Entities

Netflix top tv-shows

Netflix Top tv Show Gets Revived After Its Cancellation, & People Are Shocked

New Iphone 17 Leaks Show Apple Logo Has Shifted Once Again

New iPhone 17 Leaks Show Apple Logo Has Shifted — Once Again

New Sports Facilities In Islamabad Schools To Include Padel Courts And Futsal Fields

New Sports Facilities in Islamabad Schools to Include Padel Courts and Futsal Fields

Germany Israel Cyber Dome A Risky Bet Or Europes Cyber Savior

Germany Israel Cyber Dome: A Risky Bet or Europe’s Cyber Savior?

Amazon And Anthropic Ai Build Supercluster Data Center To Rival Nvidia

Amazon and Anthropic AI Build Supercluster Data Center to Rival Nvidia

Cybercrime Gang In Multan Busted For Whatsapp Scams And Jazzcash Fraud

Cybercrime Gang in Multan Busted for WhatsApp Scams and Payment Transfer Fraud

Byd Launches Nationwide Ev Test Drive In Pakistan

BYD Launches Nationwide EV Test Drive in Pakistan

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar As Pakistan Director

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar as Pakistan Director

Pakistan Introduces Ai In Primary School Curriculum

Pakistan to Introduce AI Education at Primary School Level