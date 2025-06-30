Microsoft Takes Over Vr With Meta Quest 3s Xbox Edition Drop

Microsoft has just set the VR world on fire. The tech giant has launched the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a sleek headset draped in iconic Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green. This limited-edition bundle includes an Xbox wireless controller, matching Touch Plus controllers, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to sweeten the deal.

The headset arrives pre-paired and boots directly into the Xbox app. Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming beta, users can stream blockbuster titles like Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and Hi Fi Rush on a massive 26-foot virtual screen. Despite a bit of compression at high resolutions, early users report buttery smooth performance.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: VR Ecosystem Coming For It All

Don’t let the familiar hardware fool you. The Quest 3S is Microsoft’s boldest attempt yet to push its ecosystem beyond the living room. With Xbox logos now living inside virtual reality, the company is making it clear: your Xbox experience belongs everywhere.

What You Get With Quest 3S Xbox

The Xbox Quest 3S bundle comes with the 128 GB headset, an elite head strap for added comfort, and both Meta Horizon Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trials. Priced at $399.99, it’s launching in limited quantities across the US and UK, and if early chatter is right, this one won’t stay on shelves long.

Fans Are Cheering, Confused, and Asking for More

Online reactions are mixed but explosive.

Comment

byu/AndysVrReviews from discussion

invirtualreality

Some fans wonder why Microsoft didn’t make its own VR headset from scratch. Others are loving the convenience of playing AAA games without a console in sight. Either way, the buzz is undeniable and the curiosity is real.