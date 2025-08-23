Meta has entered a licensing agreement with Midjourney to bring the startup’s image and video generation technology into future Meta models and products. The Midjourney Meta Partnership pairs Midjourney research teams with Meta researchers to integrate aesthetic and video capabilities into platforms that reach billions of users.

The deal means Meta will use Midjourney technology to raise the quality of AI images and video inside apps such as Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and the Meta AI app. The collaboration goes beyond a simple license. Meta will work closely with Midjourney on research-level integration, so new features will blend both companies expertise and be production-ready for large-scale use.

Midjourney will remain an independent company under this agreement. The startup has grown rapidly on a subscription model and has avoided outside investors. Midjourney’s CEO confirmed the firm will keep operating independently while working with Meta. The environment allows Midjourney to have access to more people, but without compromising on maintaining its core business.

The alliance is timely as Midjourney is under scrutiny in relation to the training data that it utilised to create its models. Major studios have claimed that they have copyright violations. Meta and Midjourney will manage those risks through legal review and content moderation tools as the technology is rolled out. The companies will also strengthen guardrails for user safety and for content provenance.