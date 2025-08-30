In an exclusive in-camera briefing, the Minister of Information Technology outlined key developments related to the 5G spectrum in Pakistan, revealing progress across several crucial areas of the country’s digital infrastructure.

Pakistan’s IT exports have reached an impressive USD 3.8 billion, with freelance earnings contributing USD 0.7 billion—a remarkable 91% increase. Additionally, the formation of the Pakistan Digital Authority has set the stage for a national digital transformation, with a focus on revolutionizing key sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.

A significant push is being made to expand skills training, with over 300,000 individuals currently in training programs and a target of 1 million individuals to be trained, fostering job creation and boosting the economy through a multiplier effect.

The Minister emphasized the government’s priority of ensuring affordable high-bandwidth internet for all citizens, as part of broader efforts to expand Pakistan’s digital reach. There are also plans to expand international connectivity via submarine cables and increase fiber-optic coverage, as currently, only 14% of towers are connected to fiber.

In an important step for infrastructure reform, Right-of-Way fees have been removed in Islamabad, and similar reforms are expected nationwide following a recent directive to the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Railways. The government is also working to improve network backhaul capabilities by shifting from 98% wireless connectivity to a stronger fiber-based infrastructure.

The briefing also highlighted the government’s plans to unlock the potential of satellite internet, with streamlined licensing and the appointment of international consultants to support policy development. The new open space policy is expected to encourage greater market participation.

In terms of 5G rollout, the Minister shared that the spectrum auction is planned for December 2025, with expected benefits including higher GDP, increased exports, job creation, and investment. The government is also addressing regulatory issues such as national roaming, SIM security, and the transition from 3G to more advanced technologies like Wi-Fi 6E/7.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. The Minister pointed to bottlenecks in Right-of-Way, site fiber deployment, capital expenditure intensity, power gaps, and limited backhaul and submarine capacity. Furthermore, although the sector has seen growth, Quality of Service (QoS) remains an issue due to congestion and high operational costs. Pakistan’s telecom sector is also struggling with high taxes (37.4%) and the continued prevalence of 2G networks in some areas.

Looking ahead, the Minister expressed optimism that these challenges would be overcome, and the full rollout of 5G would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s digital future.