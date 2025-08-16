By TechJuice ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ministry Demands Swift Raast Qr Code Implementation For Utility Bills

The Ministry of Finance has directed administrative ministries and regulatory bodies to provide immediate updates on the rollout of Raast QR codes across public utility companies, following the State Bank of Pakistan’s official launch of the digital payment system.

The ministry issued formal letters to department heads and regulatory chairpersons, demanding accelerated implementation of the Prime Minister’s digital payment initiative. Officials stressed that the government will no longer tolerate delays in modernizing Pakistan’s payment infrastructure.

Mandatory Integration Across Key Sectors

Utility providers in electricity, gas, and telecommunications now face binding directives to integrate Raast QR codes into their billing systems. The Cabinet Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, and Interior Division must coordinate with banks to embed dynamic QR code generation technology.

The State Bank’s Raast Instant Payment System, backed by Karandaaz, processes Person-to-Government and Person-to-Business transactions through real-time, secure channels. Users scan QR codes via mobile banking apps for instant bill payments.

Concrete Benefits Drive Policy Push

The initiative targets three critical improvements:

  • Customer convenience through instant, interoperable payment options
  • Operational efficiency by eliminating cash handling burdens for service providers
  • Financial transparency through enhanced government receipt tracking

 

Utility companies must now coordinate with partner banks to integrate QR generation systems and ensure codes appear on consumer bills. The ministry expects detailed implementation timelines from all affected divisions.

The government positions this mandate as essential infrastructure for Pakistan’s broader digitalization agenda, moving beyond traditional payment methods that create administrative bottlenecks and limit transaction visibility.

TechJuice Desk

Pakistan’s premier website covering everything about Technology, Startups and Entrepreneurship! Email: [email protected]

Latest News

Jazz Zong Ufone Unite To Support Flood Hit Communities In Kp Ajk
Jazz, Zong & Ufone Unite to Support Flood-Hit Communities in KP & AJK
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Anthropics Claude Ai Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Anthropic’s Claude AI Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Onic Celebrates Two Years Of Redefining Pakistans Digital Telecom Experience
Onic Celebrates Two Years of Redefining Pakistan’s Digital Telecom Experience
Openai Leak Reveals Chatgpt Agent May Soon Control Your Browser
OpenAI Leak Reveals ChatGPT Agent May Soon Control Your Browser
Meta Engineers Divide Ai Lab Yet Again To Chase Superintelligence
Meta Engineers Divide AI Lab Yet Again to Chase Superintelligence
Pakistans Forex Reserves Rise To 19 5 Billion Sbp Reports 11 Million Boost
Pakistan’s Forex Reserves Rise to $19.5 Billion, SBP Reports $11 Million Boost
Bitcoin Gears Up For A Breakout As Bullish Momentum Builds
Bitcoin Gears Up for a Triangle Pattern as Bullish Momentum Builds
You Will Not Be Able To Play Pubg On These Devices From November
You Will Not Be Able to Play PUBG on THESE Devices From November!
Bise Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Officially Announced
BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Officially Announced
Bise D G Khan Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
BISE D.G. Khan Class  9th Result 2025 Announced!
Bise Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published
BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published!
Bise Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced
BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Officially Announced!