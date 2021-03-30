News, Technology

Ministry of IT set to launch digital payment gateway soon in Pakistan

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 31 sec read>
In recent news, the Federal Secretary of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, stated that a world-class digital payment gateway will soon be launched in Pakistan.

The government official mentioned that the development of Balochistan is the same as the development of Pakistan. Hence, steps are being taken to promote research and creative activities in the province. Moreover, projects have been launched under the Universal Service Fund for network coverage in the province.

Hence, as a result, the government is focused on improving the IT and telecommunication industry which is solely the reason why the IT industry has been exempted from taxes until 2025. Hence, the government officials believe that a new digital tool to ensure secure payment has now become a primary need.

Currently, there is little known knowledge about when this platform will be properly be released or in regards to its further details.

