Heavy rainfall and recent floods have severely disrupted mobile and internet services across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), creating challenges for thousands of citizens. The ongoing weather emergency has damaged telecom infrastructure in several areas, resulting in unstable signals and poor connectivity.

Residents from multiple districts report that mobile networks have become increasingly unreliable over the past few days. In many flood-hit areas, signals drop without warning, while internet speeds have slowed drastically. In some towns and villages, complete outages have left citizens unable to contact relatives or access essential online services.

The situation has been particularly difficult for businesses and individuals dependent on mobile data. Online transactions, e-commerce platforms, and digital communication tools have been severely affected, adding to the hardships caused by flooding.

Officials say that floodwaters have damaged transmission lines and mobile towers in certain areas, leading to widespread disruptions. However, telecom operators have yet to share a detailed explanation or restoration timeline. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also monitoring the situation but has not issued a formal statement.

As flood relief efforts continue, residents in Punjab and KPK are urging authorities and telecom providers to prioritize the restoration of mobile and internet services, which are vital for emergency communication and recovery efforts.