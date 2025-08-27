By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Internet Services

Heavy rainfall and recent floods have severely disrupted mobile and internet services across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), creating challenges for thousands of citizens. The ongoing weather emergency has damaged telecom infrastructure in several areas, resulting in unstable signals and poor connectivity.

Residents from multiple districts report that mobile networks have become increasingly unreliable over the past few days. In many flood-hit areas, signals drop without warning, while internet speeds have slowed drastically. In some towns and villages, complete outages have left citizens unable to contact relatives or access essential online services.

The situation has been particularly difficult for businesses and individuals dependent on mobile data. Online transactions, e-commerce platforms, and digital communication tools have been severely affected, adding to the hardships caused by flooding.

Officials say that floodwaters have damaged transmission lines and mobile towers in certain areas, leading to widespread disruptions. However, telecom operators have yet to share a detailed explanation or restoration timeline. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also monitoring the situation but has not issued a formal statement.

As flood relief efforts continue, residents in Punjab and KPK are urging authorities and telecom providers to prioritize the restoration of mobile and internet services, which are vital for emergency communication and recovery efforts.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

COMSATS
Senate Reviews COMSATS Quetta Campus Delay, Urges Action
Spacex Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins Today
SpaceX Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins
Pta
PTA Hints at Temu & Shein Ban in Pakistan After CCP’s Letter
Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025 30 At Regulatory Reforms Conference
Punjab Government Announces Ban on Unregistered NGOs
Lahore And Multan Suspend Schools And Outdoor Activities Until November 24
Punjab May Extend School Holidays in Flood-Affected Areas
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan Mobile Phone Imports Jump in July 2025
Fto Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam
Senate Panel Reviews Aflatoxin Contamination in Betel Nuts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Unveil HyperOS 3 Update on August 28
Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn
Pakistan Textile Council Raises Concerns Over Export Facilitation Scheme Amendments
Breakthrough 3d Printing Method Creates Record Setting Superconductors
Breakthrough 3D Printing Method Creates Record-Setting Superconductors
Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day
Islamabad Airport Parking Charges Increased for Passengers
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Google Will Now Alert Users On Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life
Google Will Now Alert Users on Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life