Mobile Internet Speed In Pakistan Is Faster Than In india And Other Asian Nations:PTA

According to the research, Pakistan has the second-largest average mobile broadband speed in the South Asian Region. As per PTA, Pakistan is the only country in Asia with the region’s second-largest average mobile broadband speed.

If we look at the data collected in 2022, Pakistan ranked 114th in the world for mobile speeds and 150th for fixed broadband speeds during November 2022.

According to the analysis, Pakistan’s average mobile broadband download speed is 20.84 Mbps, which is no doubt more than other regional countries.

For instance, India’s average mobile broadband download speed is 19.57 Mbps. Whereas in Bangladesh is 16.33 Mbps. Moreover, Sri Lanka leads South Asia with an average mobile broadband speed of 20.90 Mbps.



Moreover, in Nepal, the average broadband speed is 20.60 Mbps. In contrast, it is slightly lower than Pakistan. However, ,3G and 4G mobile signals currently reach 78% and 75% of Pakistan’s population.

Currently, 3G and 4G mobile signals reach 78% and 75% of Pakistan’s population, respectively. The authority asserts that Pakistan’s 1 GB data cost has decreased to 0.58% of gross national income per capita.

Moreover, according to the document, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) set a target with the Prime Minister’s Office of 51% broadband penetration by June 2022.

In addition, it is also a part of the target that it should be 55% by June 2023. In contrast, the authority performed well and achieved 55% broadband penetration in July 2022.

On the other hand, under the National Broadband policy 2021, a target of nearly 80% broadband penetration has been set for 2025. Moreover, 90% broadband penetration has been set for 2030.

Alas, a target of almost 30Mbps average broadband speed has been set for 2025. In addition, the policy mentioned above has also established a 50% reduction in the average price per gigabyte by 2025.

