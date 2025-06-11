The global shift toward mobile-first internet access has reached a record high, with smartphones now accounting for 64% of all web traffic, the largest share ever recorded.







The growth in mobile web usage is not a surprise, but the pace remains noteworthy. Since early 2015, smartphones have steadily eaten into the share once dominated by desktops and laptops. This upward trend continues unabated, with the latest 64% figure surpassing the previous high of 62.71% recorded just a quarter ago. It also marks the eighth straight quarter of mobile traffic growth worldwide.

One of the key drivers behind this surge is Asia, where 71.3% of web traffic originates from mobile devices. This overwhelming reliance on smartphones for internet access significantly lifts the global average. In comparison, mobile web traffic in Europe and the Americas hovers around 50%, highlighting Asia’s distinct digital behavior.







When it comes to operating systems, Android leads the mobile web landscape, powering 72.72% of all mobile traffic. Meanwhile, iOS trails with a 26.92% share, maintaining its position as the second most-used platform for mobile web browsing.

The global internet is increasingly mobile, and with consistent growth quarter over quarter, smartphones have clearly become the default gateway to the web, especially in Asia. Android’s dominance further reinforces the mobile ecosystem’s evolution and the shifting dynamics of digital access around the world.