Mobilink Microfinance Bank continues to be the only microfinance bank to secure a ‘Positive Outlook’ by PACRA

Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has added yet another feather to its cap by becoming the only microfinance institution in Pakistan to secure a ‘Positive Outlook’ credit rating from Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) as per its latest Credit Rating Assessments issued on April 30, 2022. Moreover, MMBL is also one of the only two banks attaining a Positive Outlook in the overall banking industry- microfinance or commercial.

The bank successfully sustained its positive outlook from the previous year and continued to remain outside of the Agency’s watchlist, while also maintaining its A/A1 rating for Long-Term /Short-Term credit profile. MMBL’s remarkable success is reflective of customers’ unflinching faith in the institution, reciprocated equally by the bank through the digitalization and diversification of its operations to better facilitate its users.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, President & CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said: “It’s an honor to be the only microfinance institution in Pakistan to secure a positive outlook from PACRA two years in a row despite the economic challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. As we adjust to the new normal, we would like to extend our earnest gratitude to our customers and stakeholders for their continued trust in us which serves as a strong force, enabling us further towards sustainable business growth. We hope to continue with the winning streak in the years to come.”

Also commenting on the achievement, Chief Finance & Digital Officer Mobilink Bank, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr said: “It is a proud moment for MMBL to be recognized as the only microfinance institution in the industry with a positive business outlook. This wouldn’t be possible without our customers’ persistent faith in us and our team’s tireless efforts to deliver on our commitments to our customers. We will continue with our winning strategy of focusing on untapped opportunities to diversify our operations and generate recurring revenue streams through the deployment of robust digital technologies, aimed at technologically revamping the banking industry in Pakistan.”

MMBL being the largest digital bank in the country has been working to foster access to finance for underprivileged and marginalized segments of society, supported by its massive digital financial ecosystem. It offers a wide range of products and services that provide easy and hassle-free access to quality financial services, empowering millions of customers users including women, households, and small and medium businesses. The digital ecosystem has helped MMBL anchor well in Pakistan’s financial market as an innovative and forward-looking financial institution. This year, the bank is celebrating its 10th anniversary of running successful operations in Pakistan, a period marked by hard work and innovation to foster digital financial inclusion and economic prosperity in the country.

Mobilink Microfinance Bank aims to provide financial solutions to the economically underprivileged for their economic freedom by using innovative ADC’s and promoting micro businesses through an ethical and passionate team, which strives to deliver beyond expectations.