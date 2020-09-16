Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited selects Paysys’ OpenDigital to launch its Mobile and Internet Banking Platform

Islamabad, Pakistan – September,08 2020: On a mission to accomplish business needs of its customers, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has partnered with Paysys Labs to introduce their mobile and internet banking platform. The mobile banking application will be available both on iOS and Android devices and will bridge all MMBL customers to the digital banking eco-system.

As a part of this agreement, Paysys will also enable MMBL for the State Bank’s Micro Payment Gateway Initiative using OPEN CONNECT (MPG MODULE). Micro Payment Gateway was recently launched by SBP to improve the payment infrastructure of the country by introducing digital financial services, reducing reliance on cash, facilitating instant payments and driving financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, President & CEO Mr. Ghazanfar Azzam said; “Mobilink Bank has been striving hard to empower customers and improve their experience by optimizing use of digital technologies. With this intention, we are excited to partner with Paysys to relaunch our Mobile App & Internet Banking services. This will bring a paradigm shift in reducing customer footfall at branches and will set new benchmarks for the entire industry.”

Mr. Faisal Mahmood Chief Digital & Technology Officer MMBL sharing his views on the event stated, “Considering the drive towards digitalization, Mobile App becomes center of gravity to promote the digital services and penetrate into urban/rural segments, through this technology our valuable customers will have access to all their financial/non-financial needs. Since, most of the customers have smart phone making it a vessel and MMBL partnering up with the Paysys will open new venues, augment and will mature the digital banking eco system.”

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Ali Abbas Sikander, Chairman, Paysys Labs stated, “In keeping up with rapidly changing customer and market needs as digital economy evolves, Paysys is delighted to join hands with Mobilink Microfinance Bank to offer global standard based digital banking solution to its customers. The platform will offer bank’s savings and loan customers an exceptional and unparalleled product and user experience”.

In addition, OPEN DIGITAL Platform will allow MMBL customer to enjoy remarkable personalized banking experience added with some unique and new features set, such as digital term deposits and instant Pay2Fone transfers.

Mr. Karim Jindani, Chief Executive Officer was also present on the occasion. He stated, “Paysys Labs looks forward to work as a strategic partner with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. The digital banking solution is the first step in an exciting journey and we look forward to co-create innovative services with the bank on the basis of a robust and secure platform. Paysys will be using it’s Open Connect platform which will enable Mobilink Microfinance Bank to integrate with national level payment systems such as MPG and 1LINK and offer latest services.”

About Mobilink Microfinance Bank

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), backed by JAZZ and international telecom group VEON, is one of the largest digital banks in Pakistan offering mobile wallets, regular, savings and term deposits, G2P & B2P payments, home remittances, domestic money transfers, digital payments, collection of utility bills, micro finance & micro enterprise lending etc. through its vast network of over 60 branches & 75,000 branch-less banking agents throughout Pakistan.

About Paysys Labs

Paysys Labs is a Boutique Payments and Retail, Digital Financial Solutions Company providing reliable and secure technology platform stacks that enable banks, telcos and businesses to offer their customers a vast array of payment types, across multiple channels, anywhere at any time. Paysys Labs is currently playing an integral part in the implementation of State Bank’s Micro Payment Gateway at various commercial banks in Pakistan.

