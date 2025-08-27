By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 42 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Federal Government

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cadet College Hasanabdal. This partnership aims to establish CCH as a model digital institution in line with Pakistan`s National Digital Vision and CCH Vision 2030.

The agreement means that MoITT will extend holistic support in the areas of digital infrastructure teacher capacity building student development cybersecurity and strategic engagement. Such major initiatives are the roll out of high speed internet across the campus wide WiFi, improvement of IT resources and development of smart classrooms. Faculty will benefit from digital literacy and upskilling programs that include certification tracks for Google Workspace Microsoft 365 AI in Education and coding.

For students the MoU guarantees access to coding robotics cybersecurity AI and blockchain bootcamps along with internships and mentorships through MoITT affiliated startups and incubators.

CCH will serve as a pilot institution under MoITT`s National ICT Framework and will participate in projects such as digital identity systems smart assessments and e learning platforms. The agreement places strong emphasis on cybersecurity and data privacy and includes regular technical audits and adoption of protection standards.

A joint roadmap with measurable key performance indicators will guide the transformation. CCH`s digital progress will be featured in MoITT reports expos and on international platforms.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that technology has transformed daily life and that the government is focusing on youth empowerment through wider internet access digital literacy and targeted training in AI cybersecurity and coding to prepare young people for global opportunities.

The MoU was formally signed by Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak Principal Cadet College Hasanabdal and Mr Faisal Ratyal CEO National Information Technology Board on behalf of MoITT.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

