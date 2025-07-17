Monsoon Fury Disrupts Internet Across Punjab

The ongoing spell of monsoon rains has triggered internet disruption in Punjab, impacting daily life across major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. As relentless downpours continue, the digital fallout adds to the region’s mounting challenges under a government-declared rain emergency.

With devastating floods claiming lives and damaging homes, the province’s telecom infrastructure is under severe stress. Reports from across Punjab indicate unstable or no internet access in many areas. Though telecom operators have yet to release detailed updates, users in urban centers report serious service degradation, pointing to a significant internet disruption in Punjab.

Multiple factors likely contribute to the widespread outages. Torrential rain can flood underground fiber-optic cables, knock out power to network nodes, and cause overhead line failures. Chakwal reportedly received over 400mm of rainfall in less than a day, while Rawalpindi was drenched with 230mm within 15 hours; figures that explain the telecom strain.

Connectivity Crisis Compounds Rescue Efforts

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local administrations are prioritizing rescue operations amid rising casualties and infrastructure damage. But the internet disruption in Punjab poses a parallel emergency: hindering people’s access to real-time alerts, digital banking, emergency services, and communication tools.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warns of continued rainfall over the next two days, especially in northern Punjab, prompting authorities to urge caution. Until restoration efforts begin, residents are advised to brace for longer service interruptions.

In a crisis increasingly defined by both physical and digital vulnerabilities, the current situation underlines the urgent need for resilient communication systems; especially in climate-sensitive regions like Punjab.