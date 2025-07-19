By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Pantone named Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year 2025. It’s described as a rich, warming brown hue. This elegant shade first appeared on the Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo smartphones.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion To Debut Soon In New Color Variant

Now, Motorola is bringing Mocha Mousse to another device. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is set to receive this stylish color option soon. Currently, the phone is available in four Pantone shades: Slipstream, Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, and Zephyr. However, availability may vary by region.

While the exact launch date is unclear, the new variant could debut alongside the Swarovski-studded Razr 60 on August 5. This move highlights Motorola’s strong focus on design and color innovation across its product lineup.

Motorola Edge 60 Lineup Price

Model Price
Motorola Edge 60 179,999
Motorola Edge 60S 154,999
Motorola Edge 60 Pro 209,999
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus 99,999
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 147,999

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

