Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to Debut Soon in New Color Variant
Pantone named Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year 2025. It’s described as a rich, warming brown hue. This elegant shade first appeared on the Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Neo smartphones.
Now, Motorola is bringing Mocha Mousse to another device. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is set to receive this stylish color option soon. Currently, the phone is available in four Pantone shades: Slipstream, Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, and Zephyr. However, availability may vary by region.
While the exact launch date is unclear, the new variant could debut alongside the Swarovski-studded Razr 60 on August 5. This move highlights Motorola’s strong focus on design and color innovation across its product lineup.
Motorola Edge 60 Lineup Price
|Model
|Price
|Motorola Edge 60
|179,999
|Motorola Edge 60S
|154,999
|Motorola Edge 60 Pro
|209,999
|Motorola Edge 60 Stylus
|99,999
|Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
|147,999
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
