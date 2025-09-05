Motorola Edge 60 Neo Leaks Show Bigger Battery And Triple Camera Setup

Motorola is growing its Edge 60 lineup with a new addition, the Edge 60 Neo. Positioned as the successor to last year’s Edge 50 Neo, the phone arrives with a faster chipset, a brighter display, and a larger battery.

At the heart of the Edge 60 Neo is MediaTek’s 4nm Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with as much as 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device ships with Android 15 pre-installed.

Essential details to check

According to the source, Motorola has fitted a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display that refreshes at 120 Hz and pushes a Full HD+ resolution. The panel can hit a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, supports HDR10+, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Battery life gets a boost this year, with the Neo packing a 5,000 mAh cell, an upgrade over its predecessor. Charging options include 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless support. The handset also carries an IP68/IP69 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification, all while weighing 174.5 grams and measuring just 8.09 mm thick.

The camera system mirrors last year’s setup but still offers plenty of versatility. The triple array features a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C sensor with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom with OIS. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture handles portraits and video calls.

The Edge 60 Neo will be available in three Pantone-inspired shades: Frostbite, Poinciana, and Grisaille. Motorola has yet to confirm exact pricing, which will be announced region by region in the coming days.