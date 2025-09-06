By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Motorola Moto G06

Motorola has expanded its G-series lineup with two new models, the Moto G06 and the Moto G06 Power. The highlight is the G06 Power, which carries the company’s largest battery yet at 7,000 mAh.

Motorola claims this battery can deliver up to 28 hours of video playback on one charge. It also promises 80% battery health retention even after 1,000 charge cycles. However, charging remains limited to just 18W.

The standard Moto G06 is more modest, offering a 5,200 mAh battery with 10W charging. While smaller, it still promises extended daily use.

According to the source, both phones share identical hardware beyond their batteries. Each features a 6.88-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Brightness reaches up to 600 nits, and Gorilla Glass 3 provides screen protection.

Motorola Moto G06 Power

MediaTek’s Helio G81 powers both devices, paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB, all expandable via microSD.

For photography, Motorola includes a 50MP main camera on the back and an 8MP front-facing sensor. Extra features include IP64 splash resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Moto G06 will come in Pantone Arabesque, Pantone Tapestry, and Pantone Tendril finishes. The G06 Power arrives in Pantone Laurel Oak and Pantone Tapestry. Pricing and availability remain unannounced.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

New James Bond Video Game Date Set Heres What We Know
New James Bond Video Game Date Set: Here’s What We Know
Eu Hits Google With 2 95bn Euro Fine For Adtech Abuse
EU Hits Google with 2.95bn Euro Fine for Adtech Abuse
Pakistan To Brace Yet Another Internet Cable Cuts Slow Speeds
Pakistan to Brace Yet Another Internet Cable Cut, Slow Speeds
Which Platforms Are Best To Mine Bitcoin Without Expensive Hardware
Which Platforms Are Best to Mine Bitcoin Without Expensive Hardware?
Fortnite Players Outraged On Reddit As Epic Games Retracts Purchases
Fortnite Players Outraged on Reddit as Epic Games Retracts Purchases
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan-China B2B Conference 2025 Secures $8.5B Deals
NADRA-Fake-Website-TechJuice
7 Million Pakistanis Without CNICs, NADRA Issues Fraud Alert
Moitt Seeks Lead Consultant For National Digital Services Platform
MoITT Seeks Lead Consultant for National Digital Services Platform
Motorola Edge 60 Neo Leaks Show Bigger Battery And Triple Camera Setup
Motorola Edge 60 Neo Leaks Show Bigger Battery and Triple Camera Setup
Balochistan
Balochistan Orders Province-Wide Internet Service Suspension
Punjab Makes Safe App Free Amid Flood Emergency
Punjab Makes Safe App Free Amid Flood Emergency
Apple
Here Are All the Devices Apple Is Expected to Unveil Next Week
Sukkur Karachi Bullet Train
China Offers Support for Pakistan Bullet Train Project