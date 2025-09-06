Motorola has expanded its G-series lineup with two new models, the Moto G06 and the Moto G06 Power. The highlight is the G06 Power, which carries the company’s largest battery yet at 7,000 mAh.

Motorola claims this battery can deliver up to 28 hours of video playback on one charge. It also promises 80% battery health retention even after 1,000 charge cycles. However, charging remains limited to just 18W.

The standard Moto G06 is more modest, offering a 5,200 mAh battery with 10W charging. While smaller, it still promises extended daily use.

According to the source, both phones share identical hardware beyond their batteries. Each features a 6.88-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Brightness reaches up to 600 nits, and Gorilla Glass 3 provides screen protection.

MediaTek’s Helio G81 powers both devices, paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB, all expandable via microSD.

For photography, Motorola includes a 50MP main camera on the back and an 8MP front-facing sensor. Extra features include IP64 splash resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Moto G06 will come in Pantone Arabesque, Pantone Tapestry, and Pantone Tendril finishes. The G06 Power arrives in Pantone Laurel Oak and Pantone Tapestry. Pricing and availability remain unannounced.