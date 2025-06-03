By AbdulWasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Musk Faces Backlash Over Bitcoin Style Encryption Claim In Xchat Launch

Elon Musk’s recent announcement of XChat has stirred controversy in a matter of hours. Musk stated that XChat is “built on Rust with (Bitcoin-style) encryption,” a claim that has attracted criticism from cybersecurity experts and the broader crypto community.



Misunderstanding Bitcoin-Style Cryptography

Critics argue that Musk’s reference to “Bitcoin-style encryption” is technically misleading. Bitcoin does not use encryption in the conventional sense. Instead, it relies on cryptographic hashing and digital signatures. They also point out that these tools verify data authenticity rather than conceal it.

The objective of these cryptographic mechanisms is to guarantee transparency, not privacy. In reality, each Bitcoin transaction is publicly recorded on a blockchain ledger, which is accessible to any individual with an internet connection.

Cryptographer Ian Miers weighed in, explaining that Bitcoin’s core design makes all user activity public and traceable. He emphasized that terms like “Bitcoin-style” and “Rust” fall short of describing a secure messaging protocol.



Ambiguity Surrounding XChat’s Security Features

The ambiguity in Musk’s language has sparked concern about the actual security architecture of XChat. The use of Rust, which is a language known for safety and performance, is generally viewed as a positive. However, the lack of technical details about the encryption standards and data handling on XChat leaves much to speculation.

Privacy advocates and users alike are calling for greater transparency. They argue that if XChat is to be trusted as a secure alternative to platforms like WhatsApp or Signal, its cryptographic foundations must be clearly explained and open to public scrutiny.

Bitcoin, Elon Musk, XChat
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Secures 2 5 Billion In Foreign Aid Commitments For Pakistan

Govt Secures $2.5 Billion in Foreign Aid Commitments for Pakistan

National Cert Dictate Parents On Safe Use Of Social Media For Children

National CERT Dictate Parents on Safe Use of Social Media for Children

Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes

Pakistan Welcomes Horwin’s Stylish Electric Scooters and Bikes

Youtube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar To Disappear

YouTube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar to Disappear

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty On Pvc Imports

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty on PVC Imports

Pakistan Launches Digital Assets Authority To Regulate Virtual Economy

PMLN Senator Accuses Govt of Copying Virtual Assets Bill 2025

Prince Volt Ev Now On 0 Interest Plan Book Now

Prince Volt EV Now on 0% Interest Plan – Book Now!

Qualcomm Wants Android Users To Update Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

Qualcomm Wants Android Users to Update, Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

James Bond Returns In 007 First Light Game Reveal

James Bond Returns in ‘007: First Light’ Game Reveal

Ptcl Joins Hands With Dwp For Data Center Modernization

PTCL Joins Hands with DWP for Data Center Modernization

Fbr Facilitation Desks For Overseas Pakistanis Established

FBR Launches Special Help Desks for Overseas Pakistanis

Punjab Okays Rs5 Billion Lahore Metro Renovation Plan

Lahore Metro Gets Rs5B Green Upgrade with Solar Stations

Adb Board Approves Loan For Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry

ADB Board Approves Loan for Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry