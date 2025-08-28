The Education Department of Muzaffarabad has imposed a strict ban on private schools from demanding fees directly from students. A formal notification has been issued, stating that all fee-related matters must be communicated solely to parents or guardians.

According to the department, fee collection is the sole responsibility of the accounts section of private institutions. Teachers, staff, or school management are prohibited from instructing students to bring or submit fees either inside or outside classrooms. Announcements regarding pending dues must also be directed exclusively to parents.

The notification further emphasized that no child should be denied classroom access due to unpaid fees, nor should any student be embarrassed or discriminated against based on their family’s financial background. Schools have been instructed to avoid practices that put unnecessary psychological pressure on students.

Officials added that the decision aligns with child protection policies and the broader goal of creating a stress-free learning environment. By keeping fee matters strictly between schools and parents, authorities believe students can focus fully on education without unnecessary burdens.

This step has been welcomed by parents, who see it as a safeguard against unethical practices and an important measure to promote student dignity in the classroom.